CONFLICT ZONE: Civil war in Myanmar

A contrasting clash in the clouds

Blueprint Desk
Updated On: Dec 10 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
The Myanmar Army’s Russian-developed Mi-17 helicopter (Photo: Russian Helicopters)1/5
The Myanmar Army’s Russian-developed Mi-17 helicopter (Photo: Russian Helicopters)

With over four years of fighting since the military coup of 2021, the Myanmar civil war is presently among the most intense and violent conflicts, with the death toll rising to at least 80,000 people as of July 2025, according to the global conflict monitor Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED). The civil war ranks third globally for the number of drones used, as per ACLED. This complicated, fragmented, and ever-evolving conflict involves the Myanmar military junta; a pro-democracy shadow government including its armed wing, the People's Defence Force (PDF); and numerous ethnic armed groups. In October, local media reported that the junta recaptured Kyaukme, a district centre located on the main trade route between Myanmar and the Chinese border, from the rebel group Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) after a 21-day counteroffensive. The TNLA had gained control after an intense battle last year. The first picture showcases the junta’s Russian Mi-17 helicopters used for transporting troops and supplies in the ongoing conflict and in airstrikes.  

The Army’s DI MA-1 Mk II assault rifles during Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow, in May (Photo: Reuters)2/5
The Army’s DI MA-1 Mk II assault rifles during Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow, in May (Photo: Reuters)

The second picture features the DI MA-1 Mk II assault rifle, which serves as the standard wartime rifle for the junta. 
 

3/5
Russian-made Kalashnikov rifles used by rebel forces (Photo: CINCDS)

The next picture shows recently seized variants of the Russian-made Kalashnikov rifle and military helmets,  belonging to the TNLA and the Mandalay-PDF.
 

4/5
Canisters of toxic chemicals allegedly used in drones (Photo: KNDF)

The fourth picture consists of six canisters of toxic chemicals like aluminium phosphide insecticide produced domestically, which were allegedly used in the military’s drones. 
 

5/5
Chinese FN-6 defence systems used by Myanmar rebels (Photo: US ODIN)

The last picture displays the Chinese FN-6 portable anti-aircraft man-portable air defence system, used by rebels to intercept military aircraft. The junta’s advanced forces are wielding imported and heavy aerial power juxtaposed against the rebel groups’ light arms, guerrilla tactics, and innovations with acquired ­and homemade weapons. International supply networks, especially from China and Russia, are a major source for all.
 

Written BY :

Blueprint Desk

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

