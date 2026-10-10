CONFLICT ZONE: Mali

Uneven arsenal
Across Mali’s insurgency-hit towns, the conventional military is colliding with separatist rebels and jihadi militants. More than a decade into the conflict, the country has entered a new and increasingly complex phase. The Malian Armed Forces known as Forces Armées Maliennes (FAMa), supported by Russia’s Africa Corps, is facing simultaneous pressure from Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda-linked militant alliance, and the regional separatist group Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front (FLA). This became evident in the renewed escalation with coordinated attacks in different Malian cities in April and July. According to reports in Al Jazeera, citing Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, the JNIM employs more conventional weapons, including mortars, rockets, anti-aircraft weapons and landmines. This photo feature offers an asymmetric contrast in the military capabilities of the two sides— from improvised systems used by government and Russian forces to small arms and mines employed by the insurgent groups. Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone in the first picture remains an important part of the FAMa’s arsenal. Bayraktar TB2 is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle, capable of autonomous flight operations. Manufactured by Turkish defence company Baykar, it is primarily used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike missions.
The following picture is of a Malian soldier with his weapon during an attack on Mali’s main military base, Kati, outside Bamako. The FAMa and the Africa Corps rely on a mix of armed drones, combat aircraft, attack helicopters, and armoured ground vehicles in operations.
The third picture shows African Corps personnel holding guns during a patrol in Aguelhok village in May. Russia’s military presence in Mali began with the deployment of the Wagner Group personnel in late 2021 after the government’s invitation for support. The African Corps subsequently established a presence in the country.
The next picture is of a destroyed pickup truck, reportedly a Toyota Land Cruiser HZJ79 belonging to the FLA, in Anéfis in July. The Toyota Land Cruiser HZJ79 is a heavy-duty, single- or double-cab pickup and serves as a versatile tactical workhorse.
The fifth picture shows an artisanally manufactured unexploded mine discovered by the FAMa and African Corps during intelligence operations and searches in Degu village in June. The mine was located after drone footage helped identify the suspected position and was destroyed on site. The conflict in Mali reflects that the battlefield is shaped not only by firepower, but also by mobility, intelligence, and the ability to adapt technology to local conditions. It illustrates how state and non-state actors adapt different levels of military capability to the same operational environment.
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