Military electronics - how nations are reinventing warfare Radars, drones, lasers, and AI-powered systems mark the latest global push to strengthen surveillance and military deterrence

1/14 Raytheon, a United States (US) defence company, collaborated recently with the Norwegian government and defence company Kongsberg to produce the GhostEye radar, a mobile medium-range aerial and missile defence sensor developed for enhancing the detection capabilities of surface-to-air missile systems.

2/14 The United Kingdom (UK) released funding of $274 million for the development and integration of a futuristic radar, European common radar system Mk2, in partnership with BAE Systems and Leonardo, the UK-based defence companies, in a bid to boost the electronic warfare ability of the typhoon jets for detecting targets.

3/14 Sweden has selected TPY4 advanced ground-based air radar systems produced by Lockheed Martin, a US-based defence manufacturer, to be inducted into its forces. The radars, which are slated to be delivered in 2027, will increase long-range surveillance and deterrence abilities.

4/14 DroneSentry-X Mk2, a software-based, non-transmitting counter-drone system to support mobile operations, rugged deployments, and real-time detection analytics, was showcased by the Drone Shield, an Australian defence company, at the Avalon Australian International Airshow 2025.

5/14 Curtiss-Wright, a US-based defence company, selected Romania's Pro Optica for the delivery of a turret drive stabilisation system for the Anubis 3.0 remotely controlled weapon station in June, to enhance the precision and endurance of its military vehicles.

6/14 Belgium recently signed a contract with L3Harris Technologies, a US-based defence company, to buy 14 medium-size T4 explosive ordnance disposal robots to boost advanced control and precision to curb military threats.

7/14 After the delivery of the first autonomous maritime mine countermeasures system by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (Occar), a European intergovernmental organisation, to the United Kingdom, the first mine neutralisation live firing was conducted from the system using a remotely operated vehicle in Sweden, in May, under collaboration among the France's Thales, Occar and Sweden's Saab.

8/14 The Royal Norwegian Navy recently received the new acoustic minesweeping systems, Patria Sonac, from Patria, a Finnish defence company. The system is specially developed to be used with an unmanned vessel for sweeping influence mines with modern acoustic triggering.

9/14 Recently, the US Navy awarded Raytheon, a US defence company, a $74 million contract to develop RAM-guided missile launching systems, to destroy anti-ship threats and boost short-range ship self-defence.

10/14 Israel launched the world's first high-powered laser air defence weapon system developed by the country's Rafael advanced defence systems in May, to combat kamikaze drones directed by Hezbollah from Lebanon, during the Swords of Iron War.

11/14 The US Navy signed a $580 million contract in May with Raytheon, a US-based defence company, for purchasing an advanced jammer, Mid-Band, which is an electronic attack system that intercepts threats.

12/14 The Sabertooth AI-embedded computer, comprising a 6-core Xeon-E CPU, was developed by Versalogic, a US-based defence company, for advanced military uncrewed systems, in June. It also offers artificial intelligence inferencing, and high-quality video for surveillance and reconnaissance.

13/14 Shield AI, a US defence company, unveiled an artificial intelligence-enabled visual detection and ranging pod system, which ensures airborne surveillance to detect real-time threats.