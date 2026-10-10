Power arcade: Low-cost interceptors Below are pictures of advanced drone interceptors and air defence systems as featured in Blueprint October 2026 Syed Muskan Shafiq

1/13 Maritime Sting (Photo: Reuters) Sting interceptor drones were integrated onto Ukraine’s MAGURA MV11 maritime unmanned platform. In a video posted on social networking platforms, the drone was demonstrated during the country’s Independence Day Parade on August 24 on the Dnipro River. According to Al Jazeera, it is a bullet-shaped quadcopter roughly the size of a large thermos, with a 3D-printed body.

2/13 AI-powered interception (PHOTO: REUTERS) The P1-Sun first-person-view interceptor drone is continuously being deployed by Ukraine in the war against Russia. Developed by a Ukrainian defence technology company Skyfall, this artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled interceptor has reportedly neutralised Russia’s Shahed/Geran attack drones.

3/13 Autonomous hunter (PHOTO: FORTEM TECHNOLOGY) The US Department of Defense awarded new contracts to acquire AI-driven interceptor drones early this year to counter small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The first contracts were given to advanced DroneHunter F700 systems, according to The Washington Times. The UAVs are designed to detect and capture small drones using AI, radar, and tethered nets.

4/13 A new missile facility (Photo: Frankenburg Technologies) Estonian defence company Frankenburg Technologies opened its first missile facility in Riga, Latvia, in June, according to an official press release. The facility supports the production of the Mark I guided air defence missile system. Mark I is the company’s first affordable guided air defence missile system developed to counter mass drone and aerial threats.

5/13 Fast pursuit (Photo: Origin Robotics) The French Armed Forces ordered the Blaze autonomous interceptor drone system in June, according to a press release by the Latvian manufacturer Origin Robotics and its French partner DSV. Blaze is man-portable, designed to detect, track, and destroy fast-moving aerial threats like enemy drones and loitering munitions. The agreement also includes plans to establish manufacturing in France.

6/13 Multi-mission system (Photo: Rafael) Germany is set to acquire Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system, according to an early September report in The Jerusalem Post. Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, it is a combat-proven, multi-mission system, with over 10,000 successful interception. It is designed for short- to medium-range defence and is uniquely capable of engaging multiple missiles.

7/13 VAMPIRE advances (Photo: L3HARRIS) L3Harris, a United States (US)-based defence contractor and aerospace technology company’s VAMPIRE counter-unmanned system is expanding its footprint, with the US Navy selecting the system as part of its efforts to strengthen counter-drone capabilities. The compact, affordable system combines surveillance, targeting and kinetic defeat capabilities and can be integrated onto a range of vehicles and vessels.

8/13 Swarm warfare (Photo: RTX) RTX, a US-based aerospace and defence manufacturing company, successfully launched a new version of its Coyote drone interceptor during a US Army demonstration earlier this year. The system defeated drone swarms and showcased launch, flight, interception, and recovery capabilities. Coyote Block 3NK loiters and defeats drone swarms by using a non-kinetic payload.

9/13 Flexible payloads (Photo: INKAS) Canadian defence firm INKAS showcased the INKAS ANURI unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) mounted on the INKAS modular light tactical vehicle at CANSEC 2026 in Ottawa, Ontario. ANURI has a modular twist-lock nose which allows payloads to be swapped within seconds. It engages with drones traveling at speeds of up to 400 kilometre (km) per hour and has a range of up to 5 km.

10/13 Kinetic strike (Photo: ANDURIL) The US Department of State approved the sale of counter-unmanned aircraft systems estimated to be worth $1.98 billion to Kuwait in June. The sale includes Anvil kinetic interceptor drones with launch boxes. Developed by Anduril, a US-based defence technology company, Anvil is designed to track, intercept, and destroy small enemy drones.

11/13 Low-collateral defence (Photo: US ARMY) The US Department of Defense announced a $5.2 million agreement with Perennial Autonomy to provide US forces with the Bumblebee V2 counter-drone system. Described as a low-cost, low-collateral kinetic interceptor, it is designed to detect, track and physically neutralise hostile small unmanned aircraft through direct drone-on-drone collisions.

12/13 Maneuvering targets (Photo: Reuters) Germany tasked Quantum Systems to deliver 15,000 Strila interceptor drones to the National Guard of Ukraine in March. It is a four-motor VTOL UAV designed to intercept fast and maneuvering aerial targets. According to the company, it has a top speed of 415 km per hour, a maximum flight range of 34 km, a flight time of 15 minutes and a maximum altitude of 6,000 metres.