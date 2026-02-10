Power Arcade: Precision weapons The latest precision weapons from around the world Jaisal Kaur

1/12 The most powerful non-nuclear bunker buster (Photo: US Air Force) The United States (US) fired approximately 75 precision-guided weapons at Iran’s nuclear sites in the “Midnight Hammer” mission in 2025, including the first-known use of the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, with 12 of them deployed. The GBU-57 is the US’ most powerful non-nuclear bunker buster bomb, developed to target buried threats.

2/12 Australia’s new missile facility (Photo: Lockheed Martin) Lockheed Martin Australia began indigenous production of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System missiles at a new facility in Port Wakefield in December 2025. The combat-proven precision-guided missiles for the Australian Defence Force offer a range of over 70 kilometres at an affordable cost and reduced risk.

3/12 ‘Networked’ glide bomb (Photo: RTX) The US defence company Raytheon completed the trials for a ground-launched version of the StormBreaker smart weapon in 2025. The small, precision-guided glide bomb is the only fielded, network-enabled smart weapon that can defeat moving and stationary threats in all-weather conditions.

4/12 Faster than lightning (Photo: Reuters) The Israel Aerospace Industries-made Air Lora, a high-precision, deep-strike aerial-to-ground supersonic ballistic missile, and Wind Demon, an affordable next-generation air-to-surface precision-guided cruise missile, were displayed at the Aero India 2025 air show.

5/12 A highly ‘survivable’ stand-in (Photo: Northrop Grumman) The US Air Force and defence firm Northrop Grumman successfully tested the Stand-In Attack Weapon (SiAW) from an F-16 in December 2025. Designated as a precision strike weapon with increased manoeuvrability and survivability, SiAW possesses the latest multi-mode guidance, combining GPS with an inertial navigation system to instantly engage high-value targets.

6/12 Flight trials (Photo: BAE Systems) BAE Systems Australia tested its Razer low-cost precision-guided munition in flight trials in 2025. The Razer proved its operational readiness with direct strikes on numerous threats, and it boosts the range and accuracy of a 155 millimetre artillery shell (or similar-sized munitions) at an affordable cost.

7/12 Fire-and-forget Javelin missile (Photo: Reuters) The US cleared arms sales to India worth $92.8 million, including 100 Javelin fire-and-forget anti-tank missile systems and 216 Excalibur precision artillery projectiles, in late 2025. These are expected to enhance the forces' anti-armour and deep-strike precision firepower against diverse threats.

8/12 Deep-strike firepower (Photo: Hanwha) South Korean defence firm Hanwha Aerospace signed a contract with BAE Systems last year to bolster Hanwha’s precision-guided Deep Strike Capability weapon system by incorporating anti-jamming GPS technology. Its dual-launcher setup uses multiple guided rockets and provides massive firepower and tactical adaptability.

9/12 US showcases surgical precision (Photo: Raytheon) In Operation Midnight Hammer in Iran last year, the US launched 30 Tomahawk land attack Block V missiles, which are precision-guided munitions, boasting independent guidance and active steering abilities to strike with “surgical” accuracy. The missiles ensured the precision of the effect was as high as the precision of the strike.

10/12 Unleashing laser-guided bombs (Photo: Raytheon) The United Kingdom’s Typhoon FGR4 jets used Paveway IV laser precision-guided bombs to hit Islamic State sites in Syria in January this year. Weighing 226 kilograms, the bomb is equipped with all-weather global positioning and an inertial navigation system.

11/12 Smart munition (Photo: Safran Group) India’s Bharat Electronics Limited inked a deal with French defence firm Safran in December 2025 to domestically manufacture highly agile modular munition extended range or HAMMER, a precision-guided air-to-ground weapon.