Power arcade: Turbojet-powered weapons Below are pictures of advanced missiles, unmanned aerial systems and long-range precision-strike weapons from around the world, as featured in Blueprint November 2026. Syed Muskan Shafiq

1/12 Harpoon anti-ship missile (Photo: US NAVY) The United States (US) Navy, in agreement with defence company Boeing, completed the delivery of the final 300th Harpoon anti-ship missile under Lot 91, a multi-year production initiative focused on foreign military sales for international partners. The missiles, delivered in April, are the Harpoon Block II variant, according to the US Navy.

2/12 Germany interested in Bars (Photo: Reuters) Germany is negotiating a deal with Ukraine to purchase Bars jet-powered drones, according to an October report in Bloomberg. The drone has a range of 1,000 kilometres (km), a speed exceeding 700 km per hour and a payload capacity of up to 60 kilograms (kg).

3/12 Sovereign engines (Photo: US NAVY) The United Kingdom (UK) Ministry of Defence and British startup Alloyed developed a new family of homegrown small turbojet engines. The country has sent an about 112.17-kg-class engine to flight in less than seven months. According to a press release by the UK government, the programme covers engines intended for applications, including small drones and larger aircraft.

4/12 The low hunter (Photo: US Marine Corps) Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace signed a framework agreement worth up to $404 million with the US Marine Corps in September to produce and support launchers and weapon control systems for its naval strike missile (NSM). It is a long-range anti-ship missile that uses an imaging infrared seeker to reduce its exposure to detection before approaching its target, according to The Defence Post.

5/12 Tactical cruise missile (Photo: Avibras) The Brazilian Army and defence company Avibras Aeroco test-fired the indigenous tactical cruise missile in August, marking another milestone in the missile’s certification programme. Officially designated as AV-TM 300, it is a cruise missile developed for the Astros II rocket launcher. According to the company press release, it was envisioned as a less expensive alternative to the BGM-109 Tomahawk.

6/12 Unmanned system (Photo: WB GROUP) Polish defence company WB Group unveiled the unmanned GLADIUS 2 reconnaissance-strike system, featuring the WARMATE 30 loitering munition in the International Defence Industry Exhibition in September. According to the company, Warmate 30 is designed to detect and engage high-value, time-sensitive targets at long range. Its flying-wing design reduces radar and thermal signatures.

7/12 Engine upgrade (Photo: KRATOS) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, a US-based defence company, completed an initial flight-test series of its Mk1 Firejet unmanned aerial system, featuring a J85 turbojet engine, under ongoing work with the US Army. The upgrade introduces an alternative propulsion configuration alongside the baseline Firejet, which has used JetCat engines since the early 2010s.

8/12 A Modular stand-off system (Photo: MBDA) Swedish Air Force’s JAS 39 Gripen C fighter jet test launched the Tarus KEPD 350 cruise missile for the first time in northern Sweden in August. According to the manufacturing companies, Saab and MBDA, it is a modular stand-off weapon system designed to penetrate dense air defences by utilising very low-level terrain-following flight. It has a range in excess of 500 kilometres (km).

9/12 Supersonic strike (Photo: US NAVY) The Bayraktar Kızılelma, a Turkish combat unmanned fighter aircraft, completed live-fire testing in July. The test fire was carried out over the Black Sea, with the jet-powered combat drone striking a target more than 120 km away. Developed by Baykar, a Turkish defence company, this aircraft struck a designated target with a JET-230 supersonic air-to-surface missilem, according to the company press release.

10/12 Powered stretch (Photo: DVIDS) The US Navy completed two successful demonstration flights of the joint direct attack munition-long range (JDAM-LR) in April 2026, advancing its development of an affordable, turbojet-powered standoff strike weapon. According to the US Navy, the weapon is designed to extend the strike range of carrier-based aircraft while reducing their exposure to hostile air defences.

11/12 A loitering series (Photo: IAF) Israel’s Delilah series of air-to-surface loitering stand-off missiles was deployed in the war against Iran this year. Developed by Elbit Systems, it supports confident target acquisition and high lethality with minimal collateral damage. It has operational capabilities for long-range search and precision attack of high-value moving, stationary or relocatable targets, according to the company.