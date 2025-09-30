Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Podcasts / India is 'not a tool in anyone's hands'
The Blueprint Podcast with Kanwal Sibal

India is 'not a tool in anyone's hands'

The Blueprint Podcast with Kanwal Sibal

40 min
Updated On: Sep 30 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to this podcast

Transcript

India’s former Foreign Secretary, Kanwal Sibal, tells Mohammad Asif Khan why the commonly stated idea of the United States (US) seeing India as a bulwark against China does not reflect India’s priorities, and how strategic autonomy ensures that India can pursue its interests without undue external influence. Tune in to listen!
