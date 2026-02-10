3D-printed military structures dot the Himalayas

I ndia has watched with mounting alarm as China has expanded its military infrastructure along the borders, surging since the Doklam standoff in 2017. The challenge before the Indian Army was how to build protective structures in some of the most remote, inaccessible and inhospitable parts of the country. And to do this quickly.

In high altitude settings, with poor connectivity and extreme weather, even basic construction becomes a challenge. Moving men and material around adds another layer of difficulty.

The answer was simple: 3D printing.

In April last year, the Indian Army built the world’s highest 3D-printed military bunker in Leh at 11,000 feet, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Mumbai-based startup Simpliforge Creations under the Project PRABAL (Portable Robotic Printer for Printing Bunkers and Ancillaries). It then followed it up with a 3D-printed structure in December last year in Sikkim.