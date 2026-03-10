A Dark Matter

Although India eventually prevailed in the Kargil conflict, the inability to “see” the theatre of operation in real time exposed a critical gap, pointing to the need for a dedicated space security architecture.

It wasn’t as if India did not have the scientific or technical infrastructure in place — technological prowess, after all, had long been the nation’s calling card. The problem, if it can be called that, was that India’s satellite communication programme was heavily skewed towards civilian use, something in which it had a real edge globally.

In the years that followed Kargil, the civilian-led Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) expanded its observation satellites, such as Cartosat and Radar Imaging Satellite (RISAT), which served the dual purpose of supporting both civilian and military needs.