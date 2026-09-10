A laser dome

I f Star Wars made the idea of “laser defence shields” feel like science fiction, Israel’s Iron Beam brings a version of that concept into the real world — except there is no visible beam cutting across the sky like in the movies.

In reality, Iron Beam uses invisible infrared light, so the beam cannot be seen by the human eye.

This ground-based high-energy laser has moved from years of testing into operational service, with the first system delivered to the Israel Defense Forces in December. It is developed by Israel’s Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems as the lead contractor and Elbit Systems supplying the laser source.