A new small engine for high-speed items

B reaking away from conventional engines, a new technology aims to make missiles faster, smaller and difficult to intercept.

The rotating detonation engine (RDE) achieves this by using a supersonic detonation wave to compress and burn a fuel-air mixture inside a ring-shaped chamber to generate thrust.

Unlike traditional engines, it does this without a conventional compressor which makes the engine smaller and more efficient. It is not ready for operational use yet, but once the technology matures, it could have applications in missiles, high-speed drones and other specialised aircraft, where a smaller engine is required.

D-Propulse, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated startup, in July tested a five kilonewton air-breathing RDE at a Defence Research and Development Organisation facility in Hyderabad, achieving a technology readiness level (TRL) 5, a milestone only a few propulsion programmes in the category have reached in the world.