A stealth fighter drone, when ready

I ndia is developing an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), named Ghatak (“lethal”), which is thought to be among its most advanced domestically built modern-war platforms. The Indian Air Force (IAF) would be the first user of the UCAV that has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Through a technology demonstrator — the stealth wing flying testbed — the DRDO checked the high-speed drone’s aerodynamics, as well as its control and stealth features in flight mode. The flight test was successful in 2022. The UCAV is expected to be autonomous with elements of human intervention.

The Ghatak prototype weighs about 13 tonnes, lighter than a fighter jet, but larger than many other UCAVs. It is powered by a turbofan engine, which would be a dry variant of the indigenous Kaveri engine in the future, a former official told the media earlier. The UCAV will carry precision-guided munitions with warheads in its weapons bay. It would fly above 30,000 feet.