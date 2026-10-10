An untested promise

M ecca, Islam’s holiest city, in Saudi Arabia, has never needed defending from external aggression. Its sanctity was assumed, its safety was given, even amid the many wars that have moved through the region for decades. However, on September 16, 2026, Saudi Arabia’s air defences shot down a drone south of Mecca before it could cross into the holy city.

The needle of suspicion immediately pointed southwards, to the Houthi movement of Yemen — backed by Iran and also known as the Ansar Allah. The Saudi-led coalition warring against the Houthis accused it of staging a deliberate attempt to violate the sanctity of Mecca; Saudi authorities issued a rare security warning for the city, and its spokesperson described the safety of the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina as a “red line”.