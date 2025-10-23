Army fast-tracks modernisation of infantry units with new weapons and tech

T he Army is steadily modernising its 382 infantry battalions to better prepare soldiers for technology-intensive battlefields, according to a report in The Times of India.

It is introducing new equipment, ranging from modern sniper rifles, machine guns, carbines, and rocket-launchers to loitering munitions, anti-tank missiles, and software-defined radios. Specialised units, such as light commando and drone platoon,s are also being raised, Director General of infantry Lt-Gen Ajay Kumar said on October 22.

“Multiple initiatives, institutional measures, and technology transformations are being undertaken. The focus is on lethality, mobility, battlefield transparency, situational awareness, survivability, training, and restructuring,” he said.

The reforms aim to equip and train infantry troops so they can operate effectively as integrated weapon systems, Lt-Gen Kumar added. The infantry remains the Army’s largest arm within the force of 115 million personnel, and the service views ground forces as decisive for holding and seizing territory in conflicts, according to the report, which quoted Lt-Gen Kumar.

To that end, the Army has concluded a range of contracts for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones, kamikaze (suicide) drones, and loitering munitions for precision strikes, as well as night-vision sights, ballistic protection like bullet-proof jackets and helmets, foliage-penetration radars, and light specialist and all-terrain vehicles.

One recent procurement is a ~2,770 crore order for 420,000 close-quarter battle carbines, about 60 per cent will be produced by Bharat Forge and the remaining by PLR Systems, the Adani Defence-Israel Weapon Industries joint venture.

“Deliveries will start in a year and be completed in two years,” Lt-Gen Kumar said.

Addressing gaps in next-generation man-portable anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), the Army has initiated emergency procurements of a limited number of launchers and missiles while awaiting an indigenous solution; one such purchase includes 12 Javelin launchers and 104 missiles from the United States.

The service has also moved to heavier calibres for some small arms, shifting several assault rifles and light machine guns from 5.56mm to 7.62mm, and replacing older sniper rifles with .338-calibre systems, Lt-Gen Kumar said.

As drone capabilities reshape warfare, the infantry is trialling nine drone types for ISR and strike roles in addition to already-signed deals.

Under a wider restructuring, all 382 infantry battalions have formed “first person view” Ashni drone platoons -- each platoon of 20-25 trained soldiers equipped with surveillance drones and short- to medium-range loitering munitions -- part of an “eagle on the arm” concept.

Separately, the Army has raised five initial Bhairav light commando battalions, each with about 250 specially trained troops, to boost rapid-strike capacity along frontiers with Pakistan and China, The Times of India reported. Recruitment for four additional Bhairav battalions is under way; the Army plans to field 25 such lean battalions within six months to narrow the capability gap between regular infantry and Para-Special Forces, Lt-Gen Kumar said.

The first five Bhairav units, equipped with modern weapons, sensors and drones, have been assigned to the 3 Corps (Dimapur), 12 Corps (Jodhpur), 14 Corps (Leh), 15 Corps (Srinagar) and 16 Corps (Nagrota), as per the report. These formations join existing specialised forces, including 10 Para-Special Forces and five Para (Airborne) battalions.