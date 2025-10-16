Centre doubles welfare aid for ex-servicemen & families

D efence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a 100 per cent hike in financial assistance for ex-servicemen (ESM), widows and dependents under three major welfare schemes administered by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) effective November 1, 2025.

The enhanced benefits will be provided under the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, a component of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund managed by the Kendriya Sainik Board.

The Ministry of Defence estimates that this revision will result in an additional annual financial burden of around ~257 crore.

Under the revised structure, the Penury Grant, designed to help aged, non-pensioner ex-servicemen and their widows with minimal or no income, has been doubled from ~4,000 to ~8,000 per month.

This grant specifically supports those above 65 years of age who are not covered under any other pension scheme.

Similarly, the Education Grant has been increased from ~1,000 to ~2,000 per month per child, extending to a maximum of two children from Class I up to graduation. Widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course are also eligible for this support.

The third key welfare measure, the Marriage Grant, will now provide ~1 lakh, up from ~50,000 up to two daughters of an ex-serviceman or for the remarriage of a widow.

Major General (Dr) Rajan Kochhar, VSM, welcomed the move, saying, “The increase in emoluments is a timely and commendable step, especially amid rising living costs. It will greatly benefit widows and veer naris, helping them support their children’s education and other essential needs.”

For a 70-year-old widow living in a remote village, the increased Penury Grant may mean better healthcare or daily comfort. For a young student, the education aid can bridge the gap between aspiration and affordability. And for a family preparing for a daughter’s marriage, the revised grant may lift a heavy financial burden.

Nearly 3.4 million ex-servicemen and their dependents are registered with the Kendriya Sainik Board, making these welfare measures nationally significant.