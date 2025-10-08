Defence gets its mainstream stage

T he world of strategic affairs now has a new home in Indian mainstream media: Business Standard Blueprint.

The monthly print-and-digital magazine on defence and geopolitics from the Business Standard newspaper was launched in New Delhi on September 20.

The Blueprint Discourse — a conclave on strategic affairs — held alongside the magazine’s unveiling at the India International Centre, drew a packed audience of policymakers, industry leaders, and scientists, all eager to catch a glimpse of India’s road map on strategic self-reliance.

Business Standard editor Shailesh Dobhal kicked off the event with a line that set the tone for the day: “May you live in interesting times.” Between the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Europe’s unrest, India’s brief skirmish with Pakistan, and fresh US tariffs on India, it was a pointed reminder that the world is changing fast, and Blueprint aims to track it all.

The event opened with a fireside conversation featuring Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and A K Bhattacharya. Singh laid out a vision of a self-reliant defence sector, stressing that “true indigenisation” means intellectual property and design remain with India. Also Read Strong festive season sales drive growth for jewellery makers in Q2 He noted that last year, 88 per cent of capital procurement contracts went to Indian vendors, exceeding government targets. Under the existing Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP), procedural timelines have been compressed. In the new DAP document, expected to be released in December this year, these processes would be simplified further and structured support for startups would be introduced. Singh also addressed R&D, stressing the need for private sector participation. “In India, if something is given free, it is rarely valued,” he noted, advocating nominal royalties for technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

He also emphasised quality control with a "carrot and stick" approach for production agencies, and highlighted the importance of resource security, including rare earth reserves, to shield India from global supply chain shocks. Rajinder SIngh Bhatia, President, SIDM (Photo: Priyanka Parashar) Industry perspectives followed with Rajinder Singh Bhatia, chairman of Kalyani Strategic Systems and president of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). Speaking with Bhaswar Kumar, Bhatia laid out an ambitious road map: "Why stop at a few thousand when we can aim for 100,000 startups across defence, aerospace, and technology?" He underscored the need for shorter acquisition cycles to prevent outdated equipment from entering service and highlighted civilian technology as a key driver of innovation. Bhatia's message was clear: India's engineering talent is abundant, and it was time to fully leverage it.

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman (Photo: Priyanka Parashar) The day concluded with a look beyond Earth. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, in discussion with Satarupa Bhattacharjya, highlighted the strategic importance of satellites for communication, disaster management, and surveillance. Recounting milestones like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, Narayanan shared plans for a fully indigenous space station by 2035 and crewed lunar missions by 2040. "Our responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of every citizen of India," he said. He recounted milestones such as Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, and shared plans for crewed lunar missions by 2040 and a 52-tonne space station by 2035, noting the development of fully indigenous systems.