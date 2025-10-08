Strong festive season sales drive growth for jewellery makers in Q2

The stock of the country’s largest listed jewellery maker, Titan Company, was up 4.4 per cent after it posted better-than-expected sales growth in the September quarter. Despite a higher base, the company’s domestic revenue growth came in at 20 per cent and was largely driven by the jewellery segment. In a pre-quarter update, Titan reported India jewellery segment growth of 19 per cent, which was 300–600 basis points higher than brokerage estimates.

Festive demand lifts jewellery sales across brands

Titan’s peer Kalyan Jewellers India also posted robust growth of 31 per cent for its India operations, driven primarily by strong