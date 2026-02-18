Dutch official's 'jailbreak' remark on US F-35 fighter jet sparks fears

C an the US F-35 multirole fighter jet’s software be “jailbroken” like an iPhone or a video game console? A senior Dutch defence official thinks so, reigniting a controversy about the aircraft's reliability. “If, despite everything, you still want to upgrade, I’m going to say something I should never say, but I will anyway: You can jailbreak an F-35 just like an iPhone,” said Gijs Tuinman on a Dutch radio podcast, according to US web publication The Wire Zone (TWZ). The Dutch State Secretary’s statement comes as NATO nations operating the F-35 and planning to make it core to their future air combat fleets raise concerns about software updates.

European officials and analysts discussed the possibility of an F-35 “kill switch”— a mechanism that could allow the US to remotely disable the aircraft. However, analysts and defence officials at the time clarified that there is no evidence of a literal remote shut-off system built into the jet. The issue lies in the aircraft’s dependence on US-controlled logistics, software and sustainment infrastructure, without which the jet’s operational effectiveness will gradually degrade. US control The dependency is linked to F-35’s digital backbone called the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) and its upcoming successor, the Operational Data Integrated Network (ODIN). These systems manage spare parts logistics, software updates, mission planning and the uploading of classified threat and operational data that allow the aircraft’s sensors and weapons to function at full capability. After every mission, the aircraft’s data is downloaded and processed through these systems, creating a tightly integrated global sustainment network.

ALIS/ODIN is a Cloud-based network that serves as the port through which data packages containing highly sensitive mission planning information are developed and loaded onto joint strike fighters before sorties as Mission Data Files, including details about enemy air defences and other intelligence to help allied aircraft, TWZ reported. The US governs the mission data packages and software updates. Any disruption in access to ALIS or ODIN - for political, legal or technical reasons — could significantly affect the combat readiness of foreign F-35 fleets. This reality formed the earlier controversy wherein analysts argued that a formal “kill switch” would be unnecessary as since cutting off logistics, updates and sustainment support would gradually ground the aircraft anyway.