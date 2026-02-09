Explained: Project Kusha, India's indigenous long-range air defence system

P roject Kusha, India’s indigenous extended-range surface-to-air missile system and an alternative to the Russian S-400, has already undergone some initial successful testing, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has said. “The initial trials have also had some success,” he said at a media conclave, hinting that the programme is moving beyond the design stage. Project Kusha is expected to reduce dependence on imports, strengthen the domestic industry and provide greater flexibility in deploying and exporting air defence solutions. Speaking on the delivery schedule of the remaining S-400, a mobile surface-to-air missile system, he said, “the balance two batteries are going to come in the current calendar year- the first one in June and the second one in November.”

“Whether the armed forces go for additional batteries of S-400 or S-500 is still a question,” he said, noting that Russia has not exported the S-500 batteries so far. What is Project Kusha? It is an indigenous extended-range surface-to-air missile (ER-SAM) system being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is designed to create a three-tier air defence system, with a range of about 400 km comparable to S-400 or the US Patriot. In September 2023, the Defence Acquisition Council granted the Acceptance of Necessity - a formal nod for procurement - of five squadrons of this system for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The system is being developed by DRDO, with Bharat Electronics Limited as a key industrial partner responsible for radars and integration and is expected to integrate with the IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System, allowing real-time coordination with military and civilian radars. Range and variants It is planned as a multi-tier air defence system with at least three interceptor missiles designed to cover different engagement ranges- M1 interceptor of about 150 km, the M2 around 250 km and the M3 roughly 350–400 km. These missiles are intended to counter a wide range of threats, including fighter aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions and certain ballistic missile targets. The displays and briefings at Aero India have indicated an interceptor speed of around Mach 5.5, along with the use of advanced seekers and kill-vehicle technology.