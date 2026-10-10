Foreign partnerships

A n engine for India’s first indigenous radar-evading fighter. A prospective aircraft that could one day prove its technological successor, readying the Indian Air Force (IAF) for aerial combat challenges beyond 2050. Propulsion technology likely to drive the Indian Navy’s amphibious warfare ships. A future fleet of advanced conventional submarines. Each hinges on either developing next-generation technologies from the drawing board, or manufacturing complex equipment and platforms at home.

But what of producing in India an anti-tank missile already fielded by foreign militaries? It is no aeroengine — considered the crown jewel of defence technologies — nor a stealthy multi-million-dollar submarine.

Yet these defence ventures share a common thread. All will, in one form or another, involve foreign companies.