From 'hybrid' to combat UAVs: India's 15-year drone arsenal plan explained

O ver 670 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — ranging from heavy high-altitude long-endurance drones to vertical takeoff systems — are set to be acquired by the armed forces in the coming years, as part of the 15-year defence modernisation road map unveiled last week.

The Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap (TPCR), which provides the defence industry with an insight into the armed forces’ capability requirements for the next 15 years, has highlighted the need for multiple UAV types across all three services.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF), guided by its doctrine, is steadfastly embracing the future by harnessing advanced technologies that promise to reshape the nature of modern warfare,” says the document, which goes on to emphasise the need for cutting-edge systems and technologies that enable the IAF to establish and maintain air superiority over adversaries, project power, and safeguard national interests.

Under unmanned systems, the IAF has expressed a requirement for 10-20 “Hybrid Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)”, which are expected to possess a service life of 20 years from the date of induction.

Defined as short-range RPA, these platforms should be capable of operating at altitudes of up to 20,000 feet and covering distances of up to 200 km. Notably, they are expected to combine the capabilities of both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft — flying to and from the target area in fixed-wing mode for speed and efficiency while also being able to hover over the target in rotary-wing mode. This hybrid configuration would significantly enhance their time over target, enabling sustained support, reconnaissance, or multiple strike missions. These RPA should also be capable of launch and recovery through multiple modes.

Under the tri-services requirements, the TPCR outlines the need for medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) RPA, each with a projected service life of 15-20 years. Over 120 such platforms are envisaged for induction by each of the three services.

The MALE RPA is intended for missions such as search and reconnaissance, tracking moving targets and artillery direction, and coastal and maritime patrol, among other operational profiles. It should be capable of operating at an altitude ceiling of approximately 30,000 feet or higher, with an endurance exceeding 24 hours while carrying designated payloads. Beyond-line-of-sight operations should be enabled through a satellite communication (satcom) link. The platform should support detachable payloads, including maritime radar, Electronic Support Measures (ESM), Electronic Intelligence (Elint), Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM), Communications Intelligence (Comint), Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensors, and satcom systems. For naval requirements, at least a portion of the fleet should feature Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) capability for shipborne deployment. A platform meeting several of these parameters is already under development by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

There is also a requirement for High-Altitude, Long-Endurance (HALE) RPA, including VTOL and ship-borne variants. The Indian Army requires 20-30 platforms, with an expected service life of 20 years. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy requires over 20 HALE, 25-30 VTOL, and more than 150 ship-borne RPA. The Navy RPA should have an expected service life of 15 years.

These RPA should have detachable payloads, including maritime radar, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), ESM, Comint, EO/IR, and satcom link. The RPA should be able to operate up to 40,000 feet above mean sea level, with more than 25 hours of endurance and a maximum takeoff weight of less than 8,500 kg. They should also have capabilities for auto takeoff and landing, and a communication link based on line of sight and satcom.

Last but not the least, there is a requirement for more than 30 “Combat RPA” each for the Army and Navy, with an expected service life of 20 years. These MALE RPA should be capable of flying at altitudes up to 30,000 feet, with extended ranges when using satcom, and an endurance of more than 24 hours. They should be capable of engaging both static and mobile ground targets, as well as maritime targets on the surface and underwater, with a minimum standoff distance of 20 km.