Global powers eyeing combat-effectiveness with AI-based UCAVs

As global powers are working on advanced 6th-generation fighter jets, continental ballistic missiles, smart drones and warships, a new military technology is gaining traction. A quieter but equally disruptive technology is coming in the form of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled “Loyal Wingmen”.
These autonomous unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are being designed to fly along with manned fighter jets and helicopters in performing critical missions, using AI in decision-making and performing a varied range of operations in deep enemy lines.
From daily basic operations such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to advanced operations like suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), electronic warfare (EW), decoy, and strike missions, these platforms are changing the technology landscape of global warfare, and assisting forces working on other missions. With advanced features like AI-enabled decision-making, they bring less harm to personnel in such missions.
Global superpowers across the world are investing heavily in manned-unmanned teaming, leveraging AI to enhance survivability, reduce costs, and multiply combat effectiveness.
Global unmanned platforms
The US completed the YFQ-42A test flight last month at the California test site, according to US Secretary of the Air Force Dr Troy E Meink. It is a next-generation uncrewed jet fighter prototype developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) under the US Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program.
Meink called this flight test a “milestone” as this program went from contract to flight in about 16 months.
Similarly, YFQ-44A, an uncrewed jet, is being developed by the US Air Force and Anduril under Increment 1 of the CCA program.
Building on the US’ rapid advances in CCA, China unveiled its own unmanned stealth fighter during a victory parade earlier this week.
During the military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, China revealed a large, tailless UCAV, provisionally referred to as the Type B, that resembles the J-10 fighter in size, and features a diamond-shaped delta wing, diverterless supersonic intakes (DSI), and a chin-mounted electro-optical targeting system (EOTS), according to War Zone reports.
The aircraft “appears to be a high-performance unmanned air combat platform that could be capable of autonomous operations”.
India's CATS Warrior
India’s push in the technology for an unmanned air combat system took a major leap when Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully tested the engine ground run of the CATS Warrior, a stealthy UCAV designed to operate as a Loyal Wingman.
HAL confirmed the milestone on X, stating: “The flagship program of HAL, Combat Air Teaming System (CATS), achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting the Engine Ground Run of a Full-Scale Demonstrator, CATS - Warrior.”
The unmanned aircraft brings together the efforts from HAL’s Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC), Strategic Electronics Research and Design Centre (SLRDC), and Aero Engine Research and Development Centre (AERDC), showcasing India’s indigenous capabilities in autonomous aerial warfare. The full-scale Warrior was unveiled at Aero India 2025.
