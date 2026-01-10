Holding the frigid ground

“O nly a fool goes to war in winter,” goes an old military adage. In the Himalayas, winter is not just a season. It is the battlefield. From the Siachen Glacier to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), survival depends on who can hold ground and sustain forces to deter an adversary.

In early 1984, when India was looking to procure high-altitude winter gear for contingencies in the northern sector, it discovered that Pakistan had placed a similar order for the procurement of specialised Arctic and mountaineering equipment from the same supplier in Europe.

The nature and scale of the procurement were unusual, the equipment went beyond routine training needs and pointed toward a sustained deployment above 18,000 feet. This information sent alarm bells to India's defence establishment and it decided to act beforehand.