How Relos strategic military logistics pact will boost India-Russia ties?

R ussia has approved the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics (Relos) agreement ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, paving the way for mutual logistical support for military operations, joint exercises and disaster relief between the two countries.

The agreement will formally lay out the procedures for dispatching military units, naval ships, and military aircraft, which will significantly enhance bilateral defence cooperation between India and Russia.

This agreement was ratified by Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, ahead of Putin’s December 4-5 visit, marking a strategic deepening of ties amid shifting global alliances.

Why is Relos important?

Relos is a bilateral military logistics pact between India and Russia, which enables the armed forces of both the countries to access each other’s military facilities for logistic support, including refuelling, replenishment, maintenance, and berthing of ships and aircraft.

These facilities can be accessed not only during wartime, but also for various missions, joint exercises, humanitarian and disaster relief efforts, and other agreed-upon situations. The agreement is reciprocal and non-binding, designed to ensure mutual benefit while respecting national sovereignty.

The agreement will enable the Indian Navy and Air Force to access Russian military facilities across the Arctic and Pacific Oceans, and potentially in the Mediterranean Sea, increasing the operational reach of India. It also supports India’s strategic interest in the Arctic shipping lanes, which are becoming increasingly important for global trade and maritime security.

Under Relos, Russia will also be able to utilise Indian military installations across the Indian Ocean Region, particularly key strategic hubs like the Andaman & Nicobar Command and the Southern Naval Command.

Speaking during the session, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, “India and Russia relations are strategic and comprehensive in nature. We value them and understand that today, by ratifying the agreement, we take another step towards reciprocity, openness, and the development of relations.”

The Relos agreement with Russia is not a standalone initiative, but part of India’s broader strategy to establish a global network of logistics support partnerships. Similar pacts have been signed with several key nations, including the United States (LEMOA), France, Australia (MLSA), Japan (ACSA), and South Korea, to enable access to military bases, refuelling, repair, and replenishment facilities.

The agreement was signed in Moscow in February by Indian ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar and former Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin.