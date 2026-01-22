'If I don't like it': Trump hints at renaming advanced fighter jet F-47

P resident Donald Trump has said he will change the name of the F-47, United States Air Force’s (USAF) new sixth-generation stealth fighter jet, if “he doesn’t like it”, sparking debate over symbolism and presidential influence over defence programmes. Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, Trump praised the jet as an example of the US having the “best equipment” in the world. “They say it’s the most devastating plane, fighter jet ever,” Trump said. “They called it 47. If I don’t like it, I’m going to take the 47 off it” — comments that captured attention and raised questions about what might motivate such a change.

US Air Force General Kenneth S Wilsbach, who serves as the 24th Chief of Staff, explained on X how the jet was named. It evokes the P-47 Thunderbolt, a fighter that made a mark in air superiority with its bombing roles during World War II. The name also refers to the year 1947, when the US Air Force became an independent military service separate from the Army. Lastly, the number references Trump’s tenure as the 47th US President, marking his role in advancing the programme, the general's tweet mentioned. F-47 ‘advanced stealth’ fighter jet The F-47, which is being developed as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance programme, will evade radar and infrared detection better than fifth-generation jets and possess an air-superiority role succeeding the F-22 Raptor.