India's new anti-submarine vessel to strengthen coastal defence

T he Indian Navy has commissioned the second of the eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), INS Androth, earlier this week at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. INS Androth is designed specifically to detect and neutralise underwater threats operating close to the coast.

What is INS Androth?

The ship, named after Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, is a new generation of highly agile, compact warships meant to operate in littoral zones, where larger destroyers or frigates may struggle due to shallow depths. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, underlines India’s growing self-reliance in naval manufacturing.

It carries both geographical significance and symbolic maritime resonance, reflecting a connection with island territories and coastal frontiers.

The ship, with 77 metres in length and 1,500 tonnes in displacement, is fitted with three diesel-powered waterjet propulsion systems. It carries advanced sonar systems, integrated surveillance suites, and state-of-the-art weapons for sub-surface detection and precision strikes.

INS Androth, primarily responsible for tracking and destroying hostile submarines, is also capable of performing secondary tasks such as maritime surveillance, coastal defence, search and rescue, and low-intensity maritime operations.

India has already fielded advanced systems such as the Boeing P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, Kamorta-class corvettes, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters to protect its maritime boundaries, all equipped for anti-submarine warfare.

INS Androth complements these platforms by filling the near-shore operational gap, guarding more than 11,000 km of coastline and acting as the Navy’s first line of defence against underwater threats approaching Indian shores.

The vessel was formally commissioned in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.