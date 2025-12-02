India to procure more Israeli Heron Mk II UAVs under emergency provisions

I ndia is procuring additional advanced satellite-linked Heron Mark II unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Israel under emergency provisions invoked after Operation Sindoor to enhance the country’s unmanned capabilities, sources in the Israeli defence industry said. According to current guidelines, emergency procurement allows the armed forces to directly procure complete weapon systems up to ₹300 crore rather than going through the long regular procurement process.

“Following Operation Sindoor, all three services have opted for the Heron Mk II under emergency procurement,” a source confirmed, declining to disclose the exact number of units involved.

The armed forces’ positive operational experience with the Heron Mk II during the exercise has prompted the acquisition, with the platform’s proven capabilities seen as critical for persistent surveillance in forward locations.

With an endurance of 45 hours and a service ceiling of 35,000 feet, the Heron Mark II is equipped with satellite communication, automatic take-off and landing systems, and advanced electro-optical/infrared sensors, making it a potent asset for real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. It can fly at a speed of 150 knots for over 1,000 km without refuelling.

India’s armed forces have initiated a major tri-service programme to acquire 87 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs under the Make in India initiative. The estimated value of the project is over ₹20,000 crore, with the Air Force leading the effort.

Emphasis on boosting domestic manufacturing

A Request for Proposal has been issued to multiple Indian companies to develop indigenous platforms or collaborate with foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

To foster domestic manufacturing, the order will be split between two Indian vendors in 64:36 ratio, enabling at least 60 per cent of the components to be sourced indigenously.

Israeli companies are emerging as frontrunners among foreign OEMs participating through Indian partners. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Elcom Systems have tied up with Israel Aerospace Industries, while Adani Aerospace and Defence has partnered with Elbit Systems. Larsen & Toubro has teamed up with US-based General Atomics to provide MALE UAVs to the Indian armed forces.