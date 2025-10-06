India, UK conduct joint carrier strike operations in milestone Konkan 25

K onkan 25, the bilateral naval exercise between the Indian Navy and the UK Royal Navy, began off India’s western coast on Sunday. For the first time, both nations’ carrier strike groups — INS Vikrant and HMS Prince of Wales — are participating together.

The exercise, being conducted in two phases until October 12, aims to strengthen maritime and air interoperability through complex multi-domain operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defence exercises, and cross-deck flying.

It serves as a platform for personnel to exchange tactical knowledge, refine joint procedures, and build mutual trust — contributing to maritime stability and reinforcing a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and other operational theatres.

The 2025 edition marks a historic milestone, featuring joint operations between the carrier strike groups of both nations for the first time. They are deploying a wide range of frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and both integral and shore-based air units. The exercise also includes the deployment of assets from Norway and Japan, underscoring the spirit of international maritime collaboration.

INS Vikrant will operate alongside a range of surface, sub-surface, and air combatants, showcasing India’s expanding maritime capabilities and the strengthening strategic partnership with the UK.

Exercise Konkan so far

Hosted biennially by India and the United Kingdom since its inception in 2004, Exercise Konkan has evolved from basic naval drills into complex multi-domain operations, reflecting the growing depth of maritime cooperation between the two nations.

2019: Conducted off the south coast of the UK, this edition featured the Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tarkash and the UK’s HMS Defender. The two navies undertook anti-air and anti-surface warfare drills, cross-deck flying operations, and seamanship exercises.

2021: The first-ever tri-service edition, Konkan Shakti-21, brought together the army, navy, and air force from both countries off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea. It featured major assets, including India’s INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, and INS Chennai, and the UK’s carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth with F-35B jets. The exercise involved complex air, surface, and sub-surface warfare drills.

2023: Held off the Konkan coast, the 2023 edition involved INS Trishul and HMS Lancaster. It focused on integrated maritime operations such as anti-air and anti-submarine warfare, gunnery shoots, and Visit Board Search and Seizure drills, enhancing interoperability between the two navies.