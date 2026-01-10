Inside the next Defence budget

If this materialises, it would favour the domestic defence industry — across both the public and private sectors — precisely because another government promise has been carried through in both letter and spirit. In FY21, the MoD decided that a substantial share of the modernisation budget would be earmarked for capital procurement from domestic sources. It was also decided that a portion of this domestic share would be further earmarked for acquisition from the private Indian industry.

A record was set in FY24, with 75 per cent of the modernisation budget — approximately ₹1 trillion — earmarked for the domestic industry, up from 68 per cent in FY23. For FY26 as well, more than ₹1.11 trillion — 75 per cent of the modernisation budget — was earmarked for procurement from domestic sources. Of this, around ₹0.28 trillion, accounting for 25 per cent of the domestic share, was specifically allocated for domestic private firms. The 75 per cent share is a normative target, which the defence secretary said in November 2025, would not only be adhered to in the coming years but was already being exceeded. The secretary underscored that of the ₹2 trillion worth of contracts signed by the MoD in FY25, ₹1.33 trillion — nearly 88 per cent — was placed with domestic suppliers.