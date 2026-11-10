Keeping quantum cool

A small deep-tech Rajasthan-based startup created a buzz when it signed an agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop an indigenous dilution refrigerator aiming to secure the country’s strategic defence ecosystems and build domestic expertise in a specialised area of quantum technology infrastructure.

A dilution refrigerator is a specialised cooling system required to operate certain types of quantum computers capable of cooling quantum devices to

20 millikelvin.

It brings equipment to temperatures extremely close to absolute zero, the lowest possible temperature. It uses a mixture of two helium isotopes, helium-3 and helium-4 to remove heat at different stages and cool devices above absolute zero.