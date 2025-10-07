Kusha: DRDO's indigenous rival to S-400

The country’s integrated national air defence capability was pressed into action during the nearly four-day Operation Sindoor, neutralising Pakistani attacks after India’s May 7 strikes on terrorist camps. Threats ranged from slow-speed, low radar cross-section drones to high-speed projectiles launched from stand-off distances, with Pakistan targeting the entire western border, from Kutch in Gujarat to Srinagar and Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), in coordination with the Army’s air defence grid (Akashteer) and the Navy’s Integrated Maritime Situational Awareness System, thwarted the attacks. While the IAF bears overall responsibility for defending airspace, this tri-service architecture integrates sensors and communication technologies into a framework that enables automated, real-time engagement decisions. This unified picture allowed layers of air defence (AD) — from point-defence weapons such as low-level AD guns and shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), to indigenous Akash and Israeli-Indian Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems, and very-long-range assets like the Russian S-400 Triumf — to intercept Pakistani projectiles.

Highlighting the system’s success, Group Captain D K Pandey (retired), senior fellow at the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies, observed that the operation underscored defence in depth, which is achieved by overlapping layers of detection, engagement, and interception ensuring that if an adversary penetrates one layer, others remain to counter it. This underpins Project Kusha, the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s extended-range air defence programme under development and intended to rival the S-400. A defence source said Kusha’s three missiles — with interception ranges of 150 kilometres (km) for the M1, 250 km for the M2, and 350 km for the M3 — will occupy the tier between the MRSAM (70 km) and the S-400 (120, 200, 250, and 380 km using four interceptors). “It is designed for seamless integration with the IACCS,” the source added.

India procured the S-400 from Russia in a 2018 deal worth about ~40,300 crore. Although all five squadrons were scheduled for delivery by end-2023, two remain and will reportedly arrive in 2026 and 2027. With five Kusha squadrons slated for the IAF at a reported cost of ~21,700 crore, the outlay is about half that of the Russian system. Also Read First-of-its-kind: India tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher While the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared its development in May 2022, and the project received the “acceptance of necessity” in September 2023, Kusha incorporates capabilities already in line with Operation Sindoor’s lessons: broad-area coverage against threats from drones to ballistic missiles, and hardening against electronic and cyber-attacks.

Pandey also noted the technological complexity: not only designing interceptors for fighter jets, cruise missiles, drones, and precision-guided munitions, but also tracking this wide threat spectrum within one system. “Detecting such a variety of objects across different ranges using a single type of sensor is difficult due to limitations rooted in physics,” he said. The Army, for example, used radars calibrated for small drones to counter Pakistani attacks in May. Pandey highlighted that Kusha’s sensors — active electronically scanned array radars using thousands of transmit–receive modules to steer beams electronically at near-instant speeds, making them faster, more precise, and harder to jam than mechanical radars — will ensure 24/7, all-weather capability.

Operation Sindoor marked the advent of large-scale kinetic, non-contact warfare in the subcontinent: campaigns fought without direct troop engagement, relying instead on long-range aerial strikes. Although the S-400 proved its worth, Pandey argued that Pakistan’s inevitable standoff capability upgrades make it vital to assess whether more units can be procured at acceptable cost, and whether Russia — still engaged in Ukraine — can deliver them on time. “Beyond cost efficiency and sovereign control, Kusha is also being designed to suit India’s diverse geography and weather conditions.” This aligns with Mission Sudarshan Chakra, which aims to safeguard every critical site, strategic and civilian, by 2035. Kusha is widely regarded as a potential component.