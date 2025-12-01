MH-60R support pact: How it boosts Indian Navy's anti-submarine capability

T he Ministry of Defence has signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the United States (US) for sustainment support of the Indian Navy's fleet of advanced, all-weather MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.

The LOAs are intended to provide follow-on support and follow-on supply support, which include technical assistance, training, maintenance, repair, and providing spare parts for a period of five years at an approximate value of ~7,995 crore, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

What is the MH-60R helicopter?

The MH-60 Romeo, developed by American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, is a maritime variant of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The chopper is designed as a multi-role platform.

It is equipped with cutting-edge sensors and weaponry for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), making it a critical asset for enhancing India’s maritime security capabilities.

The rotorcraft is equipped with an advanced suite of sensors and modern avionics, including Airborne Low Frequency Sonar, which enables long-range detection and tracking of submarines. The chopper’s multi-mode radar delivers high-resolution surface scans, detects periscopes, and tracks weather patterns, ensuring situational awareness across diverse maritime conditions in the Indian Ocean region.

The seahawk is fitted with electro-optical/infrared cameras that offer all-time surveillance and target identification, including advanced data links that ensure seamless communication and real-time data sharing with naval platforms.

It is equipped with sonobuoys and dipping sonar to detect and track submarines underwater, making it perfect for ASW roles.

The electronic support measures system, electro-optical/infrared camera, secure datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping sonar, and sonobuoys.

The MH-60R Seahawk is a true multi-mission platform, capable of executing a wide range of critical naval operations, right from tracking submarines and engaging surface threats to conducting search and rescue, medical evacuations, and persistent maritime surveillance. It significantly enhances the Indian Navy’s operational reach and versatility at sea.

The platform also plays a vital role in vertical replenishment operations, enabling the transfer of supplies between ships while underway at sea.

These over 10-tonne helicopters can neutralise enemy targets and safely return to ships, becoming the sole fleet of helicopters with the Navy to have self-defence capability. It is equipped with lightweight torpedoes for anti-submarine warfare, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles for precision strikes against surface targets, and machine guns and depth charges to counter diverse threats in the ocean.

The self-protection suite comprises chaff and infrared flares, which can be deployed automatically upon detection of a threat.

Its design features a folding rotor and tail, enabling compact storage aboard naval ships and enhancing its deployability in constrained maritime environments.

Deal to enhance operational availability of choppers

The ministry said sustainment support would significantly enhance the operational availability and maintainability of the choppers, increasing the ASW capability of the Indian Navy.

“Sustainment support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair & replenishment of components and setting up of ‘intermediate’ level component repairs & periodic maintenance inspection facilities in India,” the ministry said.

A squadron comprising six MH-60R was commissioned at Indian Naval Air Squadron 334 'Seahawks' at INS Garuda in Kochi, in March last year.

India had signed an agreement with the US for the procurement of 24 MH-60R helicopters in 2020, with the first three MH-60R helicopters delivered to India in 2021.

According to Lockheed Martin, over 350 MH-60R helicopters are in service with several nations, including the US, Denmark, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Greece, offering a cost-effective option with a flight hour cost of under $ 6,500.