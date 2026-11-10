Middling through

I n January, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged the so-called middle powers to find a “third path” that would be different from those taken by the United States (US) and China.

Amid geopolitical uncertainties, including his country’s increasingly difficult ties with the US, Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos made the European Union (EU) largely view it as a rallying call for middle powers to band together. Like Canada, EU countries are affected by changing US policies. Both are US allies. But Carney’s speech had less impact on the developing world.

To spread the message and because India-EU relations are at an historic high, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) held a “leaders meeting” over October 4-5 in New Delhi, where multilateralism was promoted as a middle-power tool.