Missing synergy

I n 2008, an Indian Army Major pursuing his master's in technology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi told a professor about how Indian soldiers were weighed down by the nearly 20 kilograms of steel plates they had to wear as part of their protective gear. They were so heavy that soldiers often threw them off during hot pursuit.

That sparked a research journey at IIT Delhi that led to the development of Abhed (advanced ballistics for high energy defeat), a world-class bullet-resistant jacket designed for Indian conditions.

In 2024, IIT Delhi signed technology transfer agreements with three Indian companies for manufacturing and supplying these jackets to the armed forces — a rare example of how the military, academia, and industry can function as an integrated ecosystem. It is a case study in synergy, where the triad exceeded the shifting technical requirements for something as complex as a multi-shot, high-energy ballistic plate.