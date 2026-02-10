Myanmar's fractured reality

I n his book Colonial Policy and Practice (1948), British civil servant J S Furnivall wrote about how colonial powers created artificial divisions that did not correspond to existing ethnic, cultural, and social patterns.

One such example was the separation of Burma, now Myanmar, from British India in 1937, which divided areas along the Patkai mountains, separating India’s north-eastern provinces from Burma; it disrupted patterns of kinship and trade that had existed for centuries.

The history of these borders continues to influence Myanmar’s politics to this day, as the General Min Aung Hlaing-led military junta, which came to power following a coup in February 2021, conducted general elections.