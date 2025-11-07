News in brief: Global

U K fires new ship-busting missile

The British warship HMS Somerset recently conducted the maiden firing of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), designated for striking at vessel threats at ranges of over 100 miles, in the Aegir 25 naval exercise, according to the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) Ministry of Defence.

The 400 kilogram-missile can strike warships or land threats with a wider range and superior ability than the Harpoon system on Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers. It can travel at supersonic speeds (Mach 1), and can evade being tracked by skimming on the sea. The UK Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard called the NSM as “one of the most advanced missiles” of the Royal Navy, which will also give them an advantage over their enemies.

Australia’s maiden Apaches Also Read India's race for rare earth minerals Australia received its first two Boeing-developed AH-64E Apache helicopters in September, according to the country’s Department of Defence. Of the 29 ordered, the next two are expected to be delivered by the end of 2025. Australia’s Apache fleet will comprise numerous parts developed by domestic companies, including Cablex wire harnesses and electrical panels, Axiom Precision Manufacturing avionics bay shelving and other machined assemblies, Ferra vertical spar boxes, and Mincham composites and fairings, Boeing said. Greece acquires two Italian frigates Greece recently purchased two Italian-produced FREMM Bergamini-class frigates, according to the Greek Defence Ministry. The ministry’s media statement mentioned a declaration of intent inked by Greek and Italian defence officials, which also signalled the possible purchase of two more frigates.

Co-developed by Italy and France, the frigates form a family of European multi-functional surface combatants that possess futuristic radar, sonar, and electronic warfare systems. Germany, South Korea to get US missiles The United States (US) recently cleared a contract estimated at $1.23 billion with Germany to deliver 400 AIM-120D-3 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles and another potential deal worth $34 million with South Korea for AGM-65G2 Maverick tactical missiles, the US’ Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The leading American defence company RTX manufactures both missiles. The AIM-120D-3 missile has a wider range, enhanced guidance, and electronic warfare resilience. The contract, which needs congressional approval, includes missiles, guidance systems, equipment, training, and logistics. The deal will expand Germany’s strength to combat present and future threats.

The South Korean purchase, the Maverick missiles, are specialised for close air support, interdiction, and defence suppression missions to defeat different threats. France buys five Falcon jets France ordered five Falcon 2000 Albatros aircraft from the French aerospace company Dassault Aviation in September, the company said. In total, 12 such aircraft are slated to be delivered under the Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Aircraft programme, of which seven were earlier ordered in 2020. The Falcon 2000 Albatros, based on the advanced Falcon 2000LXS jet, possesses a multifunction radar situated below the fuselage, a high-performance optronic turret, observation windows, a search and rescue kit release, and communication systems.

US to receive Coyote missile system The US Army recently awarded the domestic defence major Raytheon a contract worth $5 billion to develop the Coyote missile system, a high-speed weapon designated for counter-drone and diverse missions. The deal includes fixed and mobile missile launchers, kinetic and non-kinetic interceptors, and Ku-band radio frequency radars. Production is slated to be completed by 2033. China wields Sharp Sword Satellite images features Chinese GJ-11 Sharp Sword, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle, deployed at a military-civilian airport in western China for a period between August and September, as reported by The War Zone.

The drone was also seen in China’s Victory Day parade in Beijing in September. It is one of the world’s most modern uncrewed systems with the People’s Liberation Army, the South China Morning Post reported. This might signal the drone reaching a semi-operational phase. Japan’s electromagnetic railgun trials Japan fired a ship-mounted electromagnetic railgun at a vessel during sea trials in June and July, becoming the first country to deploy this unique next-generation system, according to a statement by the Japanese Ministry of Defense’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency in September. The agency conducted firing trials using the railgun mounted on JS Asuka. The railgun utilises electricity to unleash projectiles at massive speeds and wider ranges.