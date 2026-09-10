Non-state groups get new arms from states

Before it lost the civil war in Sri Lanka in 2009, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam was a non-state group: it controlled parts of the country, with a political objective of breaking away.

The Taliban, which controls Afghanistan since 2021, might constitute a non-state group, because it is not recognised by many countries as a legitimate government. The United Nations (UN) describes it as “de facto authorities.” But, it is a state actor.

The erstwhile Wagner Group, many of whose former members are in Mali since 2025 to support Russian interests, is not a non-state player even if the mercenaries were once hired to fight. Neither would the United States (US) companies that provided protection to regional governments in Iraq earlier comprise non-state players.