Pak, Saudi Arabia sign NATO-style defence pact after Israeli strike on Doha

S audi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan have signed a mutual defence agreement that strengthens a decades-long security partnership and prompted India to say it’s “committed to protecting its national interests”.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the pact on Wednesday, days after Israeli strikes on Qatar’s capital. The pact will “enhance joint deterrence against any aggression” and enhance cooperation in the defence and security sector, the Saudi press agency reported.

It consolidates a years-long security alliance between the two nations and comes at a time when national governments in West Asia increasingly worry that the United States cannot be relied upon as their long-term security guarantor after the Israeli attack on Doha on September 9.

“This agreement is a culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalisation of longstanding and deep cooperation between our two countries,” an unnamed senior Saudi official told Reuters.

UK’s Guardian news website reported that the Saudi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the need to balance relations with Pakistan’s rival, India, also a nuclear power. “Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been. We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace whichever way we can.”

Asked about Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, a separate Saudi official told Al Jazeera the defence agreement encompasses “all military means”.

Indian response

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the country is "committed to safeguarding its national interests" and "continuously monitors developments that affect regional security."

Analysts said the Saudi-Pakistani agreement is like the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s Article 5, which states an attack on one of the member nations is an attack on all and ensures a collective military response.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long cooperated in training military personnel and holding defence exercises.