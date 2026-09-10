Rocket launches go private

A agaman means arrival in Sanskrit. And that’s exactly how a handful of Indian private sector firms would like to see their space forays, following the successful launch of a rocket by Skyroot Aerospace, a private company. Even in a country that sees frequent rocket and satellite launches, the July 18 event marked a first — no Indian private company had launched a rocket before.

The Hyderabad-based firm’s rocket, Vikram 1, soared into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota through Mission Aagaman.

A launch vehicle or rocket is called the gateway to space but building a rocket is believed to be the most technologically challenging part of the space sector. That explains the data — of the 440 registered space technology startups in India, only six are part of launch vehicle projects. These are the new-age rocket players of India. The country officially opened its space sector to private players in June 2020.