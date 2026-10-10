Shoot and scoot

“T he highest level of classification of defence articles, components, and services included in this potential sale is SECRET.”

That is how the United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) described its proposed sale of the Javelin missile system to India, in a November 2025 notification, setting out the case for the deal and the sensitivity of what it would transfer.

It is built by the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin. India is buying about 60 missiles, and a small number of launchers, for the army under a ₹292 crore government-to-government agreement announced in August. Within days of the announcement, Tata Advanced Systems signed a memorandum of understanding with the JJV to explore co-producing the complete Javelin round in India.