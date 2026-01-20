South Korea deploys ballistic missile with massive bunker-busting warhead

I n a major push in its efforts to counter North Korea’s underground military infrastructure, South Korea has deployed Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, which is specifically designed to destroy deeply buried and hardened targets amid growing threats from Pyongyang, according to the US-based web publication The War Zone (TWZ).

It is said to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which carries a large bunker-buster warhead.

The system was first publicly revealed during South Korea’s Armed Forces Day parade in October 2024, where it immediately drew attention for its size. The recent reports indicate that the missile is now being inducted into operational units, signalling that it has completed its prototype and testing phase.