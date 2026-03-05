Sparrow missile that killed Khamenei & how India is using the Israeli tech

T he precision military strike by Israel that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has put the spotlight on the technologically advanced missile family - Sparrow series - a derivative of which has already been tested by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from its frontline fighters. It was originally developed for missile defence testing and has evolved into advanced stand-off strike weapons. What is the Blue Sparrow missile? The Blue Sparrow missile is part of the Sparrow family (including Black and Silver variants) of air-launched ballistic missiles, originally designed as a target missile to test Israel's Arrow anti-ballistic missile system.

It is designed and produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems along with other partners. The system has gradually evolved beyond its testing role due to its high-speed and quasi-ballistic flight. The missile variants have been adapted for use as precision air-to-surface strike weapons capable of targeting strategic assets deep inside hostile territory. The missile measures around 6.51 metres in length, weighs about 1,900 kilograms, and has a range of about 2,000 kilometres, allowing aircraft to launch it far from enemy airspace. Its defining feature is its quasi-ballistic trajectory — unlike conventional cruise missiles that fly low and straight, the Blue Sparrow climbs on a steep arc and then descends rapidly toward the target.

How does it work? The missile exits and re-enters the upper atmosphere, giving enemy air defences very little time to respond. It can adjust its path and manoeuvre during descent, making interception difficult. The missile is first launched from a fighter jet at stand-off range. After separation, its rocket motor propels it on a steep ballistic path toward the target area. During the terminal phase, onboard guidance systems adjust the trajectory to precisely strike high-value, time-sensitive targets such as command centres, air defence batteries or fortified structures. ROCKS missile The ROCKS missile is the operational derivative of the Blue Sparrow. It is also equipped with Israel’s SPICE precision-guided munitions technology and is designed as a next-generation extended stand-off air-to-surface weapon.

The missile has a range of about 300 km and is designed to operate in GPS-denied environments, using electro-optical and guidance systems to strike high-value strategic assets. As it follows a quasi-ballistic path rather than a cruise trajectory, the missile allows pilots to adjust the flight path during the mission, offering both horizontal and steep vertical attack angles. This flexibility makes it suitable for striking fortified structures, underground installations and strategic assets with high precision. India tests ROCKS missile India has already begun exploring this technology through its collaboration with Israeli defence manufacturers. In April 2024, the IAF test-fired the ROCKS missile from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, highlighting India’s ability to target deep inside enemy territory without even crossing its own airspace.