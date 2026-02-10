The future in the present: AI in the armed forces

China has been pushing its military to adopt AI for almost a decade. The United States (US) has made complete AI integration before 2030 a part of its military strategy.

Where is India, which will host an international AI summit this month?

India’s armed forces are adopting AI, interviews suggest, but analysts urge advancing it. Or else, they say, the

already significant technological gaps with the US and China will widen.

Globally, AI was formally born during a US university conference in the 1950s. But a large language model (LLM) was created only in 2020. Commercial AI took off with ChatGPT two years later.