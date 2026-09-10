The next war could begin in orbit

F rom a forgotten Cold War plan to detonate a nuclear bomb on the Moon to the fresh warnings by the United States (US) about a potential “space Pearl Harbor”, space is fast becoming one of the world’s most contested military domains. As the war in Ukraine grinds on and West Asia remains on the boil, India is moving to secure a frontier it cannot see, but can ill afford to lose.

In 1958, barely a year after the Soviet launch of Sputnik, the first artificial Earth satellite, US planners proposed Project A119 — detonating a nuclear bomb on the Moon to create a visible flash and show off American power to the Soviet Union. Russia reportedly considered something similar, but neither side proceeded. By 1967, both had agreed to keep nuclear weapons off the Moon and out of orbit under the Outer Space Treaty.