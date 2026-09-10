The P5 lead the race

India saw its rate of growth slow, from 54 per cent in the 2007-16 period to 39 per cent in 2016-25. However, its 2026-27 (FY27) budgetary allocation for defence, at ₹7.85 trillion ($82.03 billion), reversed the recent decline in military spending as a share of GDP, taking it to just under 2 per cent from 1.91 per cent a year earlier.

Major General Ashok Kumar (retired), director general of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, said recent conflicts — from the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war through Ukraine and West Asia — have reshaped how “military powers perceive state-on-state conflict”. Swarm drones and loitering munitions, first proven in Ukraine and used more widely across West Asia by 2025, have shown they will be critical to future conflicts. “Until now, the dominant approach was to pursue systems that were sophisticated, expensive and highly precise. The need for precision remains, but a dynamic combat mass has become non-negotiable,” Kumar said.