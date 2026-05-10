The promised gateway

D ilmun, an ancient and prosperous Bronze Age civilisation centred on Bahrain, was a crucial link in the trading route between the Indian subcontinent and ancient Mesopotamia. Archaeological evidence, such as Gulf seals recovered in Lothal and Mesopotamian artefacts in the Indus Valley region, points to trade routes involving the exchange of goods such as textiles, copper, and precious metals.

Even after the Suez Canal opened in 1869 and turned the Red Sea into the world’s main shipping lane, these routes remained intact, and traders, travellers, and pilgrims used them alike.

Trade routes do not disappear over time; they evolve and change.