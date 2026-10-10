The river in between

n dia’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) used its weekly briefing on September 22 to reject a letter Pakistan had circulated to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The letter cited an August 31 ruling by the Hague-based Court of Arbitration (CoA), which held that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains in force and that India cannot unilaterally place it in abeyance.

India did not recognise the CoA’s ruling on the matter. MEA’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan “has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda.”

India responded in a similar fashion in June when Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) handed over a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to the UNSC president. Dar’s letter urged the council to take notice of India’s alleged violations of the treaty and its “continued illegal actions” since the abeyance was imposed.