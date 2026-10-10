Twenty minutes that matter

T he Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a ground test burn of its full-scale actively-cooled scramjet combustor for a record-breaking over 1,200 seconds in May, nearly doubling the duration of a 700-second test conducted in January and building upon a 120-second subscale test conducted 16 months prior.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the achievement as “a solid foundation” for India’s hypersonic missile programme. The DRDO termed it “a major advancement”.

For one to comprehend why the test is significant, it is important to first understand the concept of a scramjet engine, which is different from a jet engine.

The jet engine installed on a conventional aircraft has rotating fan blades that take in, compress, and expel air out of the back end.