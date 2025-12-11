US deploys EA-18 Growler near Venezuela: How it is different

T he United States (US) has deployed a contingent of six EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets at the former Naval Station Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico as Washington ratchets up pressure on Venezuela, accusing it of lending support to drug cartels sneaking narcotics into the US.

With rising tensions near Venezuela and following a recent US strike on a narcotics-filled vessel, the presence of Growlers suggests preparations for potential kinetic operations that would require advanced electronic warfare capabilities to suppress enemy air defences.

Advanced electronic warfare aircraft

The US-made EA-18G Growler is a 4.5-generation carrier-based electronic warfare (EW) aircraft, in service with the US Navy and the Australian Air Force.

It is a specialised version of the twin-seater Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet, designed to replace the ageing EA-6B Prowler. It can reach speeds up to Mach 1.8 and operates with a two-person crew, offering a combat range of around 2000 kilometres, extendable with external fuel tanks. The primary task is to provide airborne electronic attack and suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), using advanced jamming pods and receivers to disrupt enemy radar and communications systems. The 'EA' in its designation stands for 'Electronic Attack', proving to be a vital force multiplier. The Growler's primary mission is to disrupt, deceive, and deny enemy radar and communications to protect friendly forces and enable successful air strikes, with the ability to operate from aircraft carriers or land bases.

The Growler carries a specialised suite of sensors and jamming systems that make it one of the world’s most capable electronic-warfare aircraft. It is equipped with an AN/ALQ-218 passive receiver system on wingtip pods, acting as the ears to scan the airspace, identifying and analysing enemy radar emissions, and locating their source. It uses ALQ-99 jamming pods to disrupt enemy radar and communications; upgraded variants feature ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer with modular Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)-based jamming across multiple frequency bands. Beyond electronic warfare roles, the AESA radar provides high-resolution imaging, target tracking and enhanced situational awareness, while remaining resistant to jamming.