What is rocket-cum-missile force termed 'need of the hour' by army chief

C hief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi recently said that India is looking to build a rocket-cum-missile force to counter adversaries, referring to the country’s neighbours, Pakistan and China, having created such forces. During a press conference ahead of the Army Day, the army chief on Tuesday termed the force as the “need of the hour”, in view of the evolving regional security situation. “We are looking towards a rocket-missile force. Pakistan has established a rocket force and China has also created one,” General Dwivedi said. What is a rocket-cum-missile force? A rocket-cum-missile force is a dedicated military command responsible for operating long-range rockets and missiles, including ballistic, cruise and precision-guided systems under one chain of command.

This system will replace the current distribution of these missiles across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Its primary role is planning, targeting and execution of strikes targeting enemy air bases, command centres, logistics hubs, radar stations and air defence systems from long distances. A unified missile force will allow faster decision-making by shortening the chain of command. It also improves precision and coordination, especially when operations span land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains. The modern conflict in the Russia-Ukraine war has seen missile strikes rather than just troop movements, with early attempts to blind the adversary by disrupting the command-and-control network and air defences.

Which countries already have such forces? China has the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), elevated to a full service in 2015, which controls both conventional and nuclear missile systems. The PLARF is responsible for military strategy, particularly in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific, providing China with a rapid, high-volume strike capability. Pakistan too announced the creation of its own rocket command, the Army Rocket Force Command, on August 13, after last year's conflict with India. It has been tasked with operating rockets and conventional missile systems. Strategic Rocket Forces of Russia handle the nuclear-capable missiles. The United States does not have a single rocket force, but has long-range missiles across its services through joint command systems.

India’s missile assets are spread across multiple commands. Strategic nuclear weapons are handled by the Strategic Forces Command, while the Army, Navy and Air Force operate different conventional missile systems without crossing the nuclear threshold. India’s growing indigenous arsenal, including the Pralay quasi-ballistic missile, the BrahMos cruise missile, the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system and the Agni series, provides the country with credible long-range precision strike capabilities. At present, the missiles and rockets in the army's inventory are handled by the Corps of Army Air Defence and the Artillery regiments. The shift reflects how wars are being planned, fought and deterred in the 21st century, in view of how long-range precision firepower increasingly shapes outcomes.